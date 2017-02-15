The New York Knicks might be collapsing on and off the court, but they're still the most valuable franchise in the NBA.

The Knicks, helped by their $1 billion renovation of Madison Square Garden and a new cable deal, are now worth $3.3 billion, according to the newly published franchise values in Forbes magazine.

The similarly dysfunctional Los Angeles Lakers are the second most valuable team at $3 billion.

Buoyed by their rapid rise and new arena being built for 2019, the Golden State Warriors are worth $2.6 billion, according to Forbes. Owners Joe Jacob and Peter Guber bought the team for a then NBA record $450 million in July 2010.

The Boston Celtics ($2.5 billion) and the Chicago Bulls ($2.2 billion) round out the top five.

Forbes says the average NBA franchise is now worth $1.36 billion, more than double ($634 million) what the magazine said the average team was worth three years ago when Adam Silver took over from David Stern as the league's commissioner.

Much of that rise has to do with the nine-year, $24 billion deal that the league signed with ESPN/ABC and Turner in October 2014. The deal began this season.

Forbes estimates three teams lost money last season -- the Cleveland Cavaliers, the LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder -- due to luxury tax payments.

Despite being on course to play in its third straight NBA Finals, the Cavaliers fall outside the top 10 most valuable teams (No. 11), with a franchise value of $1.2 billion.