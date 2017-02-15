Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Amin Elhassan and Rachel Nichols offer their takes on Draymond Green saying Knicks owner James Dolan operated with a "slave master mentality" in criticizing Charles Oakley. (1:30)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said New York Knicks owner James Dolan operates with a "slave master mentality" by taking issue with Charles Oakley's criticisms after the organization benefited from his contributions as a player.

"You doing it for me, it's all good," Green said on his "Dray Day" podcast on Uninterrupted. "You doing it against me -- you speaking out against my organization -- it's not good anymore? That's a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That's ridiculous.

"It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now, all of a sudden, when he says something that he feels, it's a problem."

Editor's Picks Sources: Knicks lift ban; Oakley seeks apology The Knicks lifted their ban on Charles Oakley on Tuesday, sources told ESPN, but Oakley says he just wants an apology. The former Knicks star said he is "in pain now. I'm hurt."

Forbes: Knicks ($3.3B) still NBA's most valuable The Knicks are worth $3.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine, keeping their No. 1 spot in the NBA team valuations. 1 Related

Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden and arrested after an altercation with arena security on Feb. 8. The Knicks say Oakley was ejected after being verbally abusive to security; Oakley, who was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault for his physical confrontation with security, denies the Knicks' version of events.

Dolan banned Oakley indefinitely from the arena two days after the incident, but he lifted the ban earlier on Tuesday after meeting with Oakley and commissioner Adam Silver, with Michael Jordan joining by conference call.

Oakley told ESPN later Tuesday that he's still upset over Dolan's public claim that he has a drinking problem and that he wouldn't accept the Knicks' invitation to a future home game.

Green and others have criticized Dolan, who took over as owner of the Knicks after Oakley was traded from New York, for suggesting that Oakley has a drinking problem.

"That's not something that you say to the world. That's not classy at all," Green said on his podcast. "It's not OK for you to go say to the world as a multibillion-dollar organization. How can you even pin that on someone? Just throw that out there. That's grimy. I think that's wrong."