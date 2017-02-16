New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has been selected as the injury replacement for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love for Sunday's All-Star Game, the NBA said Wednesday.
Sources told ESPN.com that Anthony accepted the invite from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday, after Silver offered him the spot on the Eastern Conference roster.
Love had surgery to remove loose bodies in his left knee on Tuesday and will miss six to eight weeks.
Anthony and Love have been the subject of recent trade rumors and media reports.
Among other scenarios, the reports stated the Knicks have actively sought to acquire Love in a trade for Anthony before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.