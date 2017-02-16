Stephen A. Smith says you can't count on Kevin Love being healthy and if the Cavaliers want to win the title this season, they have to trade for Carmelo Anthony. (2:13)

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has been selected as the injury replacement for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love for Sunday's All-Star Game, the NBA said Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN.com that Anthony accepted the invite from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday, after Silver offered him the spot on the Eastern Conference roster.

Editor's Picks Cavs' Love tried to play through knee injury Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said Kevin Love played at least three games with a knee injury that required arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday.

Melo expects to be with Knicks after deadline With the NBA's trade deadline looming, New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony expects to remain in the Big Apple. 1 Related

Love had surgery to remove loose bodies in his left knee on Tuesday and will miss six to eight weeks.

Anthony and Love have been the subject of recent trade rumors and media reports.

Among other scenarios, the reports stated the Knicks have actively sought to acquire Love in a trade for Anthony before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.