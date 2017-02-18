ESPN's Arash Markazi asks Cavaliers All-Star Kyrie Irving about his belief that the Earth is flat. (0:34)

Some people just have different views of the world. Count Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving among those people.

Irving believes the Earth is flat. As in, there's no curvature of the planet. Flat. Like an actual map.

"This is not even a conspiracy theory," Irving said during a "Road Trippin' with RJ & Channing" podcast, with teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye. "The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat.

"It's right in front of our faces. I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us."

The three were discussing conspiracy theories -- on an airplane -- when Irving brought up the subject to Jefferson and Frye.

Editor's Picks Pepsi producing Uncle Drew film starring Irving Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and soft drink company Pepsi are collaborating on a film to turn Irving's Uncle Drew character into a full-length film.

Irving told ESPN's Arash Markazi on Friday that he holds true to his belief.

"I think people should do their own research, man," Irving told ESPN. "Hopefully they'll either back my belief or they'll throw it in the water. But I think it's interesting for people to find out on their own.

"I've seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake. I don't mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts."

Among Irving's other conspiracy theories, he says the lunar landing was fake and that there possibly has been contact with alien life forms.

"The fact that they can make all these movies with alien descriptions, they're not just going on strictly brainpower and this is just creative things that we're going to put out to everybody," he told Jefferson and Frye. "For what? All to put an alien movie out, for what?"