Former NBA first-round pick Jimmer Fredette scored 73 points Sunday night as his Shanghai Sharks lost in double-overtime on the road to the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Fredette's 73 points are the fourth most in a single game in the CBA, behind Errick McCollum (82), Quincy Douby (75) and Bobby Brown (74). It's also a high for the team and for himself.

Jimmer Fredette played with the Shanghai Sharks against the Rockets in an exhibition game in Houston this past October. AP Photo/George Bridges

In his first season in the league, Fredette has led the Sharks, who has struggled recently, to the playoffs, which begin Feb. 24. No.3 seed Shanghai will face Shenzhen. He is among the league leaders in scoring at 36 points per game and won the 3-point contest at the league's All-Star festivities.

After being named the college player of the year for BYU in 2011, Fredette was the 10th overall pick of the Milwaukee Bucks that year, but he never matched his college success in the NBA. The 27-year-old has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks. He spent most of last season in the NBA Development League, and he was the All-Star Game MVP in that league.