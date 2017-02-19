The New Orleans Pelicans have made inquiries on DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George ahead on Thursday's trade deadline in the hopes of landing another All-Star to pair with franchise player Anthony Davis, according to league sources.

The Pelicans have made virtually everyone available in talks, including Buddy Hield, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 draft, as well as multiple draft picks, per sources.

Sources with knowledge of Sacramento's thinking insisted Sunday that "teams are calling" about Cousins but that the Kings remain intent on keeping their All-Star center.

On Feb. 6, Kings GM Vlade Divac told ESPN.com's Marc Stein "we're not trading DeMarcus...we hope he's here for a long time."

Cousins' agent Jarinn Akana told The Vertical that "we met with Vlade and ownership and they assured us and DeMarcus that he's not being traded."