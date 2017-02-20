Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook connect on lob during All-Star Game

After weeks of speculation and a couple days of apparent tension before Sunday's All-Star Game in New Orleans, all eyes were on what would happen when Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shared the floor together.

They answered that question quickly, as Durant fed Westbrook for a lob with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left in the first quarter, just a minute after Westbrook checked into for the first time.

During a timeout later in the quarter, the TNT broadcast showed Western Conference All-Stars DeAndre Jordan and DeMarcus Cousins clapping and lauding Durant and Westbrook for passing to each other and scoring.