NBA trade deadline: Latest news, rumblings and reports

The 2017 NBA trade deadline is closing in, and a host of deals are already in the books. Which stars will be on the move next? Keep track of all the latest from our team of reporters:

Feb. 21 updates

3:00 p.m. ET League sources tell ESPN's Marc Stein that the Detroit Pistons will "not discourage" trade requests for center Andre Drummond before this Thursday's trade deadline.

2:35 p.m. ET League sources tell ESPN that the Indiana Pacers have reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers about center Jahlil Okafor. The extent of the conversation is unknown at the time. With other frontcourt players like Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid on their roster, the 76ers are looking to unload Okafor, who has previously generated interest from the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

2:20 p.m. ET: Multiple sources have told ESPN's Zach Lowe that talks between the Boston Celtics and LA Clippers have occurred in recent weeks for forward Blake Griffin, but a deal is unlikely. Sources tell Lowe that the Clippers would ask for a "bounty" in return for Griffin, including Jae Crowder and one of the Avery Bradley/Marcus Smart duo, plus draft picks. Griffin will become a free agent this offseason.

1:15 p.m. ET: According to ESPN's Marc Stein, the price for Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez has fallen. Sources tell ESPN that the Nets would trade Lopez for a first and second-round pick instead of a deal that includes two first-round picks.

10:42 a.m. ET: According to team personnel around the league, the Chicago Bulls have made every player on their roster available with the exception of All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on Mike & Mike. Windhorst added that a deal for Butler will take a "premium offer" from inquiring teams. The Bulls are looking to offload either Taj Gibson or Nikola Mirotic who will both become free agents this offseason.

10:30 a.m. ET: According to league sources, the Indiana Pacers have made their 2017 first round pick available in an attempt surround Paul George with a more viable surrounding cast, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports. The Pacers, who currently hold the No. 6 spot in the East are looking to add an established wing or frontcourt player. Sources told ESPN that Indiana is pursuing Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor. George can opt out of his contract at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Feb. 20 updates

11:54 p.m. ET: Some members of the Utah Jazz front office have expressed interest recently in Lakers guard Lou Williams, ESPN sources say. Many around the league believe Williams is likely to be dealt before Thursday's trade deadline, ESPN's Ian Begley writes. Some teams that have talked to the Lakers about Williams believe Los Angeles is seeking a first-round pick in any Williams swap.

11:45 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics have talked intermittently with the Los Angeles Clippers about Blake Griffin in recent weeks, per several league sources, but a deal is extremely unlikely, ESPN's Zach Lowe writes. Griffin will be a free agent this summer, and Boston would probably need official permission to talk to him about his future -- a concession Minnesota allowed Cleveland before the Kevin Love trade. The Clippers would ask for a bounty, starting with Jae Crowder and one of the Avery Bradley/Marcus Smart duo, plus picks, per league sources.

11:32 p.m. ET: Cleveland will allow its $4.4 million Anderson Varejao trade exception to expire, league sources tell ESPN. The Cavaliers had by the end of today to use it. Cleveland didn't find a deal that made sense, but they still hold an exception of similar value that was created from the Kyle Korver deal, ESPN's Chris Haynes reports.

10:23 p.m. ET: The Minnesota Timberwolves have reached out to the New York Knicks recently to discuss a potential trade for point guard Derrick Rose, sources told ESPN. Rose, a free agent this summer, played for seven seasons under current Timberwolves and ex-Chicago Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau.

10:00 p.m. ET: Isaiah Thomas has Celtics Nation on high alert after tweeting an eyes-wide-open emoji. The last time he did that: right before the Celtics signed Al Horford in July, Chris Forsberg writes.

3:00 p.m. ET: Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets regarding the pursuit of Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, league sources tell ESPN's Chris Haynes. Chandler (15.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG) is in the midst of the best statistical season of his NBA career.

2:50 p.m. ET: After acquiring All-Star DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, the New Orleans Pelicans are now seeking a trade partner for forward Terrence Jones, league sources tell ESPN's Chris Haynes. The decision is mutual between the team and Jones' camp.

2:22 p.m. ET: The Boston Celtics have maintained interest in Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, Marc Stein told ESPN Radio's Mike & Mike on Monday morning. Both the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers had shown interest in Okafor before making deals for other players.

1:37 p.m. ET: New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony told The Undefeated on Sunday night that his situation in New York isn't as simple as some may think:

"I haven't figured out a situation that makes sense for both parties. I am not the kind of guy who just goes out there and says, 'Get me outta here ... get me outta here,' without having a plan. It's bigger than that."

Feb. 19 update

11:41 p.m. ET: The Sacramento Kings stunningly changed course Sunday night and agreed to trade DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans just two weeks after publicly proclaiming that the All-Star center was off the market, league sources told ESPN's Marc Stein.

Feb. 17 update

11:58 a.m. ET: Will the Pistons make a move? ESPN's Marc Stein reports Detroit has discussed a trade with the Magic that would send point guard Reggie Jackson to Orlando in exchange for a package headlined by D.J. Augustin and Jeff Green, according to league sources. ESPN's Zach Lowe also details Detroit's mindset at the deadline.

