Kings vice president of basketball operations/general manager Vlade Divac said Monday that his team had a better trade offer for DeMarcus Cousins two days ago and decided to deal the All-Star center because future offers likely would yield less than he received from the New Orleans Pelicans.

"When you make a deal you want to get the most. Right now was the best time and it was the best offer we had," Divac said Monday in explaining the Kings' side of the trade.

Asked why he wouldn't wait until closer to Thursday's trade deadline to make a move, he said: "Most likely we would get less, because I had a better deal two days ago."

As to why those talks didn't result in a trade, Divac said to "talk to those agents, what do they say? I don't want to go into details. I don't want to discuss the process."

In the trade announced Monday, the Pelicans received Cousins and swingman Omri Casspi while sending Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-rounder to the Kings.

A front-office source familiar with the Kings' thinking said owner Vivek Ranadive's adoration of Hield was a key driver in the deal. "Vivek thinks Buddy has Steph Curry potential," the source told ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

Divac emphasized throughout the media session that a change to the Kings' "culture" was an important factor in making the trade and candid in saying the Kings aren't a better team after the trade but the move was made with an eye on the future.

"First of all, I love DeMarcus. I think he did great things here in the community and for this team and I wish him nothing but the best in New Orleans. But on second hand, I have to do my job and I felt like this was the best time to move forward and make a change of the culture, moving forward make a better organization in the future."

He said the decision to agree to trade "was difficult but I'm responsible for making decisions in the basketball operations and I did it."

The Kings also waived veteran Matt Barnes as part of the trade. Asked if that move also was made with a culture change in mind, Divac indicated that was the case.

"Unfortunately that was a thing we had to do, but again we want to have a different culture in the future and try to win the games."

The trade comes just days after Divac said Cousins wouldn't be traded. Divac was asked Monday if he thinks there will be any negative ramifications from his decision to change course.

"That's a question for those people," he said.