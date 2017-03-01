Marc Stein explains why the Warriors are feeling a sense of relief after Kevin Durant suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a tibial bone bruise. (1:52)

Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss at least four weeks after Golden State diagnosed him with a Grade 2 sprained MCL and a bone bruise on his left leg, the team announced Wednesday.

The Warriors announced that Durant is out indefinitely and would be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Golden State said Durant could play again in the regular season. The Warriors' final regular-season game is scheduled for six weeks from Wednesday's announcement.

Warriors forward Draymond Green told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears in a text that he is "relieved" by the diagnosis.

"I'm definitely relieved. I thought it would be way worse," Green wrote. "Being away weeks sucks, but we will take that over what was initially thought."

Kevin Durant is out indefinitely with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and a bone bruise. He will miss at least four weeks before being re-evaluated, and the Warriors hope to have him back by the end of the regular season in six weeks. Chris Szagola/AP Photo

Durant suffered the injury in the first quarter of Tuesday night's 112-108 loss to the Washington Wizards. The injury occurred during a loose-ball situation in which Wizards center Marcin Gortat fouled Warriors center Zaza Pachulia, who then fell backward into Durant's leg. Durant jumped away from Pachulia's contact, hopping while holding his left leg.

He proceeded to play the next two possessions before asking Warriors coach Steve Kerr to call timeout with 10:26 remaining in the quarter. After meeting with trainers, Durant, who was grimacing and holding his left leg, headed to the locker room and did not return.

Wednesday's injury news could challenge the Warriors (50-10) in their effort to clinch home-court advantage throughout the playoffs for the third straight season. They lead the San Antonio Spurs (45-13) by four games for the West's top spot.

The Warriors remain the outright favorite to win the NBA title at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, with oddsmakers dropping Golden State slightly from minus-220 to minus-200 to win their second title in three years after Durant's injury status was announced.

In the wake of Durant's injury, the Warriors agreed to a deal with veteran swingman Matt Barnes, he confirmed to ESPN. The Sacramento Kings waived Barnes on Feb. 20 because they needed a roster spot to accommodate the players they received in their DeMarcus Cousins trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this report.