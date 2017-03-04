Check out all 25 of the Cavaliers' 3-pointers in Cleveland's win over Atlanta, setting the NBA mark for most in a single regular season game. (0:59)

ATLANTA -- The Cleveland Cavaliers set a record for single-game 3-point supremacy in Friday's 135-130 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs connected on 25 triples, the most ever in a regular-season game since the 3-point line was introduced in the 1979-80 season.

Despite the record and the win, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue was not satisfied.

"Probably could've had more," Lue said. "If we would've took good shots, you know, we got up 25, got comfortable and just started messing around, messing around with the game. Didn't respect them at the other end."

Indeed, the Cavs held a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter, but Atlanta cut it to one with 1:32 remaining in the fourth quarter before Kyle Korver, acquired from the Hawks in January, hit the record-setting 3 and gave the Cavs enough of a cushion to hold on for the victory.

"It's great to be a part of a record-setting night, and it's even better that Kyle was the one to hit the record back in the building that he played so many seasons in," said LeBron James, who led Cleveland from the outside, hitting 6-for-10 from 3. "So it's a special night."

Korver said he was unaware that his 3 with 1:17 remaining, which gave Cleveland a four-point lead, was the one that set the mark.

"I did not know that," Korver said. "That was a new record? That's interesting, I didn't know that. I know we made a lot of 3s. It felt like for a while it was great basketball. Drive, kick, swing, swing, good shots."

The Cavaliers made seven 3-pointers in each of the first three quarters and four in the fourth, finishing 25-for-46 (54.3 percent).

They became the first team in NBA history to have six players make at least three 3-pointers in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. James was joined by Korver (3-for-7), Kyrie Irving (5-for-8), Derrick Williams (3-for-4), Richard Jefferson (3-for-5) and Channing Frye (3-for-6). Iman Shumpert added a 2-for-6 showing from the outside.

The Cavs also hold the record for most 3s made in a postseason game with 25, which they also set against Atlanta in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series last spring. Korver, then with the Hawks, lost that game.

"Oh, I knew that," Korver said. "I remember that one. That's ironic, I guess. I don't know what else to say, but I'm glad I'm on this side of that."

At the conclusion of Friday night's slate of games, there will have been 44,520 regular-season and playoff games played in the 3-point era, according to ESPN Stats & Info, and the only team to have made 25 3-pointers in a game is the Cavs -- twice in the past 10 months and both times against Atlanta.

Friday marked the 14th straight game Cleveland hit at least 10 3-pointers in a game. The Cavs came into the night ranked second in the league in made 3s per game (13.1) and second in team 3-point percentage (38.8 percent).

They also set the record without Kevin Love, their second-most productive 3-point shooter this season in terms of total makes, and J.R. Smith, their fourth-most productive 3-point shooter in terms of made 3s per game, as both starters are recovering from injuries.

"Well, we got a lot of great shooters, and it's definitely something that's a part of our team, part of our DNA, and when you have Swish [Smith], when you have Kev, it makes us even more dynamic, but you don't need to talk about it," James said. "We don't talk about it like, 'Let's go set a 3-point record.' It just happens in the flow, and it happened tonight."

Cleveland passed the ball well all night, racking up 31 assists, including 21 assists on their 25 made 3-pointers, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Furthermore, 37 of their 46 3-point attempts had an assist opportunity.

The Cavs beat the Houston Rockets' record of 24 made 3s, which was set Dec. 16 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Houston shot a far worse percentage, hitting 24-for-61 in a 122-100 win.

James was asked how long the Cavs' record could stand, considering how 3-point-happy the league is these days.

"Oh, records are always meant to be broken, so when you have so many great shooting teams in the league, you just -- you don't even hold your breath," James said. "You feel like it's any given night it can happen. So we're just happy to be a part of the history books as it stands today."