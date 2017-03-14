Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cliff Robinson announced Tuesday that he is still hospitalized after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage, saying he "will be in rehabilitation for a while."

Robinson's family revealed last week that the 50-year-old was being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, though they did not disclose the nature of his illness.

"I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I'm doing well and in the process of getting better," Robinson said in a statement. "My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery. I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I'll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I'm excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I'm improving every day."

Robinson was the 36th overall pick in 1989 by the Blazers and spent eight years with the team. He also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during his 18-year NBA career.

He averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.