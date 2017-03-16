Jay Williams says it's on Jimmy Butler to pick up his game in Dwyane Wade's absence. (0:46)

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade has a sprain and a small fracture in his right elbow and he will miss the remainder of the regular season, the team announced Thursday.

An MRI taken Thursday morning revealed Wade's injuries.

Dwyane Wade averaged 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his first season with the Bulls. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Wade was injured during the second half of Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wade tried to play through the injury, but he was taken out of the game with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He was wearing a sling in the Bulls' locker room after the game.