          Dwyane Wade out for regular season with elbow fracture

          Wade's injury-prone reputation comes back to bite Bulls

          Jay Williams says it's on Jimmy Butler to pick up his game in Dwyane Wade's absence. (0:46)

          1:11 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade has a sprain and a small fracture in his right elbow and he will miss the remainder of the regular season, the team announced Thursday.

          An MRI taken Thursday morning revealed Wade's injuries.

          Wade was injured during the second half of Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

          Wade tried to play through the injury, but he was taken out of the game with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He was wearing a sling in the Bulls' locker room after the game.