Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade has a sprain and a small fracture in his right elbow and he will miss the remainder of the regular season, the team announced Thursday.
An MRI taken Thursday morning revealed Wade's injuries.
Wade was injured during the second half of Wednesday's 98-91 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Wade tried to play through the injury, but he was taken out of the game with 8:35 left in the fourth quarter and didn't return. He was wearing a sling in the Bulls' locker room after the game.