What's at stake down the stretch of the NBA's regular season? How about the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, which looked like it belonged to the defending champion Cavaliers just two weeks ago? The Celtics have since taken the lead, tightening the chase for the conference's top spot.

With the playoff picture changing daily, here's an updated look at the postseason races to watch, with the latest Basketball Power Index (BPI) projections of where teams are likely to finish.

Editor's note: BPI odds through April 3.

Race for No. 1: Cavs vs. Celtics

Who will rise in the East? The Celtics maintained a half-game lead over the defending champs this past weekend, but BPI still gives Cleveland the slight edge to finish with the conference's top seed.

A Cavs-Celtics showdown in Boston looms large on Wednesday (ESPN) and might be the difference in deciding the East regular-season champ.

TEAM RECORD GB HOME/ROAD vs. 500+ 1. BOS 50-27 -- 3/2 3 2. CLE 49-27 0.5 3/3 5 Cleveland leads season series 2-1

Cleveland Cavaliers

BPI odds for No. 1: 50.6%

Next game: Tuesday vs. Magic

Boston Celtics

BPI odds for No. 1: 49.1%

Next game: Wednesday vs. Cavs

Race for No. 3: Raptors vs. Wizards

TEAM RECORD GB HOME/ROAD vs. 500+ 3. TOR 47-30 -- 1/4 3 4. WAS 46-31 1 2/3 0 Toronto owns head-to-head tiebreaker

The Raptors are rolling! Just as BPI had projected, Toronto has overtaken the Wizards for the East's No. 3 seed, with its odds greatly increasing over the weekend. Even better news: If the Cavs finish with the No. 1 seed (see above), the Raptors wouldn't have to face the defending champs until the conference finals.

In a playoff matchup with the Celtics, the Raptors currently have a 54 percent chance of advancing, even as the lower seed. That number falls to 47 percent if the Raptors were to meet the Cavs in a series.

Toronto Raptors

Odds for No. 3: 57.0%

Next game: Tuesday at Pacers

Washington Wizards

Odds for No. 3: 37.6%

Next game: Tuesday vs. Hornets

Race for No. 8

TEAM RECORD GB HOME/ROAD vs. 500+ 7. CHI 38-39 -- 2/3 0 8. MIA 37-40 1 2/3 4 9. IND 37-40 1 3/2 4 Heat owns tiebreaker over Pacers

There's a Big Dance going on at the bottom of the East bracket. The red-hot Bulls now suddenly have a 96.6 percent chance of making the playoffs. The struggling Hawks, meanwhile, are clinging to a playoff spot and still have 89.7 percent playoff odds. That currently leaves a three-way battle for the eighth and final spot with the Hornets making a late push.

Indiana Pacers

Playoff odds: 55.7%

Next game: Tuesday vs. Raptors

Miami Heat

Playoff odds: 37.4%

Next game: Wednesday at Hornets

Charlotte Hornets

Playoff odds: 20.7%

Next game: Monday at Washington

Tuesday's clinching scenarios

Milwaukee clinches a playoff spot with a win and with losses by both Indiana and Charlotte.

Race for No. 4: Clippers vs. Jazz

TEAM RECORD GB HOME/ROAD vs. 500+ 4. UTAH 47-30 -- 3/2 2 5. LAC 47-31 0.5 3/1 2 L.A. owns head-to-head tiebreaker

Although the Clippers sit a half-game behind the Jazz, their chances of capturing the No. 4 seed -- and home-court advantage in the first round -- are now hovering around 30 percent, according to BPI.

How important would home-court advantage be to the Jazz? As the No. 4 seed, Utah would hold a 53 percent edge in a series with the Clips, according to BPI. But if the Jazz fall to the No. 5 seed, they would indeed be underdogs, with only a 44 percent chance to advance to the second round for a potential matchup with the Warriors.

Utah Jazz

Odds for No. 4: 67.1%

Next game: Tuesday vs. Blazers

LA Clippers

Odds for No. 4: 32.4%

Next game: Wednesday vs. Mavericks

Race for No. 8: Nuggets vs. Blazers

TEAM RECORD GB HOME/ROAD vs. 500+ 8. POR 38-39 -- 4/1 3 9. DEN 36-40 1.5 2/4 3 Portland owns head-to-head tiebreaker

Portland saw their season-long six-game win streak end in Minnesota Monday, but they still lead the Nuggets by 1.5 games. If you're looking for a first-round upset of the Warriors, don't hold your breath. BPI currently gives Portland 1 percent odds of beating the defending West champs in a series.

Portland Trail Blazers

Odds for No. 8: 92.3%

Next game: Tuesday at Jazz

Denver Nuggets

Odds for No. 8: 7.4%

Next game: Tuesday at Pelicans

Tuesday's clinching scenarios

New Orleans is eliminated with a loss or a Portland win.

