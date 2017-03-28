        <
          2017 NBA management rankings, from top to bottom

          We're ranking every front office in the NBA, and -- surprise, surprise -- the San Antonio Spurs, who will be making their 20th straight playoff appearance, are No. 1.

          We asked our ESPN Forecast panel to rate every team's owner, basketball decision-maker(s) and coach from 0 to 10, and we then asked the panel to tell us how important each role is.

          In particular, we asked the voters to rate each team's front-office management on its guidance and leadership in terms of how it affects overall on-court success, both in the short and long term. From there, we calculated the ratings to determine the NBA's best and worst front offices.

          We'll break out the three categories -- coaches, team presidents/general managers and owners -- from Wednesday to Friday.

          Today, we unveil our overall rankings, from top to bottom. (Close your eyes, Knicks fans.)

