Our 2017 Management Rankings continue with a look at the NBA's 30 current head coaches -- the league's on-court decision-makers.

We asked our ESPN Forecast panel to rate every team's coach. In particular, we asked the voters to rate each coach on his guidance and leadership in terms of how it affects overall on-court success, both in the short and long term.

On Tuesday, we unveiled our overall management rankings. On Thursday, we'll break down our rankings of team presidents and GMs. On Friday, we'll reveal our owner rankings.

Here's how the 30 coaches rank, according to our panel:

Management Rankings: Coaches