Our 2017 management rankings conclude with a look at the NBA's 30 owners.

We asked our ESPN Forecast panel to rate every team's owners. In particular, we asked the voters to rate each team's ownership in terms of their performance in guiding the franchise to overall on-court success, both in the short and long term.

We've already unveiled our overall management, coach and GM/president rankings.

Here's how the 30 franchise ownership groups rank, according to our panel:

Management Rankings: Ownership