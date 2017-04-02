New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the meniscus in his left knee, the team announced Sunday.

Those close to Rose expect him to be at full health two months after the surgery, which will be scheduled shortly.

Rose, 28, had played in 64 of the Knicks' 76 games this season, but this is another knee injury for the three-time All-Star and 2010-11 MVP.

Derrick Rose appeared in 64 games this season, averaging 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images

Rose tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2012 playoffs and missed the entire following season. He then tore the meniscus in his right knee in his first season back from surgery, costing him the final 72 games.

Rose had missed the previous two games with what the team described as soreness and swelling. He said on Wednesday that he initially felt the discomfort in his knee before the Knicks' win over the Pistons on Monday, in which he played 33 minutes and scored 27 points.

Rose said at the time that he didn't believe that the injury was anything serious that would need to be surgically repaired. He expected to return to the court shortly.

Rose and his agent, B.J. Armstrong, have both said publicly that Rose would like to return to New York as a free agent. Prior to the injury, the Knicks hadn't ruled out the possibility of bringing Rose back for next season, according to sources. Rose averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds this season.

Knicks president Phil Jackson acquired Rose in a trade with the Bulls that also netted Justin Holiday. The Knicks sent the Bulls center Robin Lopez and guard Jerian Grant in the deal.

Jackson hoped that with Rose and free-agent signees Joakim Noah and Courtney Lee on board, the Knicks could compete for a playoff spot.

That didn't materialize, as the Knicks entered Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics with a 29-47 record. They will miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Information from ESPN's Ian Begley was used in this report.