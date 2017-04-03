ESPN Forecast: MVP race between Harden, Westbrook too close to call

Our ESPN Forecast panel, for four years and counting, has correctly predicted the NBA MVP every April. This year might be different, though.
In the midst of one of the closest races in recent history, we asked our panel: Who will win MVP?
Among 72 voters, there was a tie: James Harden was named by 36 voters, and Russell Westbrook by 36.
We also asked them: Who should win?
The vote was only a little more decisive there: Westbrook came out ahead, but he received only 49 percent. The remaining votes went to Harden (33 percent), Kawhi Leonard (14 percent), LeBron James (3 percent) and John Wall (1 percent).
Here's a breakdown: