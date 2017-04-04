NBA draft lottery odds: Where do Celtics, Lakers, Suns check in?

It's a race to the bottom! With prospects such as Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball leading a star-studded NBA draft class, teams are hoping to secure one of the top two or three picks in the 2017 draft lottery on May 16 (ESPN/WatchESPN, 8 p.m. ET).

What are the odds for each lottery team? Check back here for daily updates.

Race for the top three picks

The Lakers' surprising win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday put L.A. in a virtual tie for the second spot in the lottery with the Phoenix Suns. Both teams have 22 wins, though the Lakers have one fewer loss (56 vs. 57). If both teams lose out and the Brooklyn Nets go no better than 3-2 over their final five games, the Lakers and Suns will split the combinations for second and third in the lottery -- giving both about an 18 percent chance at the top pick and about a 51 percent chance at one of the top three spots.

And remember, the Lakers need to land one of the top three picks or their first-rounder goes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

If the Lakers and Suns tie in the standings and both land outside the top three in the lottery, the results of a "random drawing" to break the tie will determine who picks higher: Phoenix or Philadelphia. - Kevin Pelton

Boston Celtics (via Nets)

Odds for top-3 pick : 64.3%

Nets' W-L record: 18-59

Nets' next game: Tue. at 76ers

Phoenix Suns

Odds for top-3 pick: 51.5%

W-L record: 22-56

Next game: Wed. vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers

Odds for top-3 pick: 51.3%

W-L record: 22-55

Next game: Wed. at Spurs

Trades and pick protections