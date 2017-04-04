Orlando Magic general manager Rob Hennigan downplayed a photo Monday night that appeared to show confidential lists of the team's free-agent and trade priorities in a tweet posted by the agent of newly signed guard Patricio Garino.

Hennigan addressed the lists with the Orlando Sentinel after a flurry of speculation surfaced over the photo, which was tweeted by agent Carlos Prunes and showed Garino at the Magic's facilities signing a contract for the rest of this season and all of 2017-18. A wall-mounted dry-erase board can be seen in the background with several headings that reference trades and free agents.

Hennigan told the Sentinel the lists on the board were "not indicative of plans" and were "simply listing options, including some of which other teams have inquired about."

A category with the header "Hybrid Free Agency" featured Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari, Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap and Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala in Prunes' tweeted photo, which has been deleted. In addition, a column titled "Hybrid Trade" lists Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, Nuggets power forward Juan Hernangomez, Detroit Pistons swingman Stanley Johnson and Pistons power forward Marcus Morris, among others, according to the Sentinel.

Last month, sources told ESPN's Marc Stein that the Magic were giving strong consideration to a big change in their front office, including to Hennigan's role in the wake of a fifth straight non-playoff season since he was hired. At 35, Hennigan is the youngest GM in the league.

Orlando had expected to contend for a playoff berth this season after hiring former Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel to replace Scott Skiles and trading for Serge Ibaka.