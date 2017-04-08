The unbelievable numbers behind Russell Westbrook's historic season

With eight assists against the Phoenix Suns on Friday, Russell Westbrook clinched the holy trinity of NBA stats: averaging a triple-double for a season. It's been done only once before in NBA history, and that was before it even had a name, 55 years ago by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season. Since then, a few players gave reason to believe it was doable again -- Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd, LeBron James -- but the 6-foot-3 Westbrook is the one who broke through.

Here's a look at how Westbrook's season stacks up in the NBA's historical context.

RUSS & OSCAR: THE EXCLUSIVE CLUB