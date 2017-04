Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook tallied his 41st triple-double, to tie Oscar Robertson's record for most triple-doubles in a single season.

Westbrook got his triple-double on Tuesday night by assisting on Taj Gibson's third-quarter dunk. The assist gave Westbrook a stat line of 12 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and put OKC ahead of the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 67-42.