Indiana's 108-90 home victory over Toronto on Tuesday night was marred by a heated confrontation between the Pacers' Lance Stephenson and the Raptors' DeMar DeRozan with 3.3 seconds remaining in the contest.

The shoving match broke out when tempers flared between Stephenson and DeRozan after the Raptors guard took issue with Stephenson's layup at the very end of the Pacers' runaway win over their Eastern Conference rival.

Stephenson was faced down by DeRozan and several other Raptors players after putting up the layup just before time expired -- instead of just holding onto the ball and walking off the floor -- which seemed to break one of basketball's cardinal rules. The skirmish then spilled down the sideline and into the Pacers' bench, where Toronto's PJ Tucker was still jawing with Pacers players as coaches quickly tried to separate players.

DeRozan told reporters after the tilt that the play was "disrespectful to the game," while Tucker called the play "classless'' and "tasteless.''

Stephenson apologized.

"I didn't mean no harm,'' Stephenson said. "The crowd was chanting me on, and I just wanted to do it for the fans.''

Stephenson, Tucker and DeRozan all received technical fouls.

Stephenson, playing in his first home game since re-signing with Indiana last week, helped the Pacers rally in the second half from a 19-point, first-half deficit, finishing with 12 points.

"I almost teared up,'' Stephenson said of the applause he heard as he went to the scorer's table late in the first quarter. "But my main focus was to try and win the game. I'm just happy we won the game.''