Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson did not travel with the team to Boston and is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday on his thumb after injuring it during Tuesday night's victory over the Orlando Magic, sources told ESPN.com.

X-rays on his thumb after the game were negative, and the MRI is precautionary. The Cavs have a key game against the Celtics on Wednesday night where first place in the Eastern Conference and a tiebreaker are on the line.

Thompson hasn't missed a game since Feb. 10, 2012, and his streak of 447 consecutive games played is the longest in the league. He is averaging 9.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game this season.

The team called up center Larry Sanders from the D-League for the game.

The Cavs have been plagued by injuries at center this season, having lost Chris Andersen and Andrew Bogut to season-ending injuries.