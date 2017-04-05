Purdue sophomore big man Caleb Swanigan will declare for the NBA draft but will not immediately hire an agent.

Purdue's Caleb Swanigan will declare for the NBA draft but has not hired an agent. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Swanigan averaged 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds this past season. He was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy as the top player in men's college basketball.

Editor's Picks UK's Adebayo to enter draft but not hire agent Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo says he'll enter the NBA draft but won't hire an agent, leaving the possibility of returning to the Wildcats.

Several NBA executives told ESPN that Swanigan is likely to be a first-round pick but could fall into the early part of the second round.

Swanigan announced he'd test draft waters in 2016, as well, but withdrew his name in late May and announced he'd go back to Purdue.