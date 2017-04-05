Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson suffered a sprained right thumb during Tuesday night's victory over the Orlando Magic, MRI results revealed on Wednesday.

Thompson will miss Wednesday night's game in Boston and Friday's game against the Hawks while undergoing continued treatment and additional evaluation, the team announced. First place in the Eastern Conference and a tiebreaker are on the line in the game against the Celtics.

Thompson hasn't missed a game since Feb. 10, 2012. His streak of 447 consecutive games played was the longest in the league and longest streak in Cavaliers history.

He is averaging 8.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game this season.

Earlier, the Cavs called up center Larry Sanders from the D-League for Wednesday's game.

The Cavs have been plagued by injuries at center this season, having lost Chris Andersen and Andrew Bogut to season-ending injuries.