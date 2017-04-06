Russell Westbrook delivers with a tough shot over Tony Allen, part of 45-point night, in the Thunder's win over the Grizzlies. (0:28)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook fell a rebound short of history Wednesday night in an otherwise spectacular performance.

Westbrook, who was vying for an NBA-record 42nd triple-double of the season, carried the Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Memphis Grizzlies with 45 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, making a career-high eight 3-pointers in the process.

The last time the Thunder played Memphis, on Feb. 3, they ended the game on a 15-0 run with Westbrook scoring all 15 points.

Wednesday night's game was no less thrilling as Westbrook neared the NBA single-season record for triple-doubles one night after tying the mark that Oscar Robertson had held for 55 years.

Westbrook's next game is at Phoenix on Friday. He's averaging 41.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 13.7 assists in three games against the Suns this season.

Oklahoma City solidified its hold on the Western Conference's sixth seed with Wednesday's win, taking a 3½-game lead over the Grizzlies.

Westbrook has maintained a triple-double average since Nov. 29, never dropping below 10 in points, rebounds and assists since. Per BasketballReference.com, he's the first player ever listed under 6-foot-7 to average double-digit rebounds.

Westbrook's season has been full of history, with him running up two streaks of seven consecutive triple-doubles, second only to Wilt Chamberlain's streak of nine. He sits fourth all time in career triple-doubles at 78, tied with Chamberlain. He's had seven 40-point triple-doubles and two 50-point triple-doubles.

Westbrook is also headed for his second scoring title, leading the league by averaging 31.6 points per game -- the highest-scoring mark of Westbrook's career. He also has career-high marks in rebounding (10.7) and assists (10.4).

