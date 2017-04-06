Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will return to game action Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced Thursday.

Durant, who has been participating in 2-on-2, 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 scrimmages during Warriors practices, has been cleared by team doctors to return to full-team practices.

If Durant does not suffer any setbacks following Friday's practice, he'll play against the Pelicans at Oracle Arena.

Durant has missed the Warriors' past 19 games after suffering a Grade 2 left MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise against the Washington Wizards on February 28.

ESPN's Marc Stein reported earlier this week that the team had targeted Saturday's game as a likely return date. The Warriors announcement makes it official.

"Hopefully we can get him in for a couple of regular-season games," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday while also confirming that Durant will start and play under a minutes restriction when he comes back. "We'll see how it goes. We'll see what the training staff says. I'm not too worried about incorporating him because he's been with us all season and fit right in from the beginning. So whenever he gets back, we'll plug him back in there and watch his minutes."

ESPN's Marc Stein contributed to this report