CLEVELAND -- All season, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he would prioritize health over postseason seeding when it comes to managing his team. As the Cavs enter the last week before the playoffs begin, he's trying to achieve both.

Lue said he intends to play both LeBron James and Kyrie Irving until Cleveland clinches the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Entering Friday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland held a 1 ½-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the East's top spot with four games left to play, giving the Cavs a magic number of two to clinch.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While he wants to get Irving and James some rest once the seeding is determined, Lue plans to use the remainder of the regular season as a tune-up for JR Smith, Kevin Love and Kyle Korver -- all of whom missed significant chunks of time in the second half of the season because of injury.

"If we can take care of business like we're supposed to, I think that we'd like LeBron and Kyrie to get some rest," Lue said. "I think JR and Korver and Kevin and those guys should play a little bit because they've been out for so long and just try to keep JR's rhythm and establish Kevin's rhythm and the same thing with Kyle. So the most important guys right now are Kyrie and LeBron, just trying to get those guys some rest if we can."

That could mean that James will sit out Monday's road game against the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back, where he has already sat out two of the past three meetings at American Airlines Arena against his former team.

Last season, James sat out two of the Cavs' final four games before the playoffs. The season before that, it was two out of the Cavs' final three games.

Lue added that he would like to see injured center Tristan Thompson, out for the second consecutive game because of a sprained right thumb, on the court again before the playoffs begin. Thompson will be re-evaluated following the Atlanta game to determine when he will be available to return.

"Depends on how he feels," Lue said. "If he feels good, I think he should get a game or two just to get some kind of feel. Missing the last five games would be tough trying to get him back out there, but we'll see."