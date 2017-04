Stephen Curry is officially out for the Warriors' game Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry, who has a left knee contusion, was considered doubtful to play after sitting out Friday's practice.

Saturday marks his teammate Kevin Durant's first game back after missing five weeks with a knee injury.

DeMarcus Cousins (right Achilles tendinitis) and Anthony Davis (left knee) will be sidelined for the Pelicans, who were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this week.