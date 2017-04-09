In his first game back from injury, Kevin Durant flies to the rim and throws down a huge one-handed reverse dunk. (0:18)

OAKLAND -- Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant took the hardwood against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night for his first game since he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise on Feb. 28.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reiterated that Durant would play without a cap on his minutes.

"There aren't any minute restrictions, per se, but it'll be based on his level of conditioning and fatigue," Kerr said. "I can't imagine in his first game back running huge minutes. So it's probably just to check in with him occasionally, see how he's feeling. Soon as I see him fatigued or lagging a little bit, I'll take him out."

Durant, who has been out the past 19 games, got the start alongside Shaun Livingston, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia.

Warriors star Kevin Durant is expected to play in the final three games of the season before the playoffs begin April 15. Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images

The plan is for Durant to play in the last three games of the season before postseason play begins April 15. Kerr said Durant's minutes are expected to go up in each of the three games. He added that Thompson and Green won't go over 30 minutes tonight.

With the Warriors already having clinched the best record in the NBA, which gives them home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, Kerr said the emphasis of this evening's game will be on keeping guys sharp and in a rhythm, rather than doing what's necessary to win the game.

Durant is tied for the team lead in points (25.3) and is the top rebounder (8.1) and shot-blocker (1.6) for the club. The Warriors have never had two players average at least 25 points over an entire season.

Golden State went 2-5 in the first seven games of Durant's absence but has since reeled off 13 straight victories.

With Durant in the lineup, Golden State is defeating opponents by an average of 12.5 points. That's the best rate in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Stephen Curry is sitting out Saturday's game with a left knee contusion. The team said it is a precautionary measure.

He didn't participate in shootaround this morning, but Kerr said he expects Curry to be available to play Monday when the Utah Jazz visit the Bay Area.

Golden State (65-14) leads the season-series with New Orleans (33-46), 3-0.