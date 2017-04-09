ESPN Forecast: Westbrook takes control in latest MVP predictions

Our ESPN Forecast panel, for four years and counting, has correctly predicted the NBA MVP every April. Will the streak live on?
After the race between James Harden and Russell Westbrook had previously forced our panel into a stalemate, the vote has swung in favor of the history-making Westbrook after the Thunder guard joined Oscar Robertson on Friday in the exclusive triple-double club.
We asked our panel: Who will win MVP?
Among the votes -- after checking in at a 50-50 split last week -- 82 percent went to Westbrook, while Harden fell dramatically to 18 percent.
We also asked them: Who should win MVP?
Westbrook retained his lead here at 60 percent, while the remaining votes went to Harden (24 percent), Kawhi Leonard (9 percent), LeBron James (5 percent) and Stephen Curry (2 percent).
Here's a breakdown: