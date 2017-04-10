MIAMI -- LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Monday night's game at Miami with injuries.

Irving has a problem with his surgically repaired left knee, which the Cleveland Cavaliers are calling tendinitis. The team also says James has a right calf strain.

Cavaliers stars Lebron James (calf) and Kyrie Irving (knee) will sit out Monday night's game against the heat with injuries. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers will also be without Tristan Thompson (thumb) and are listing Kevin Love as questionable with an illness.

Cleveland blew a 26-point lead in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Cavaliers are battling with Boston for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which start this weekend.

Both the Celtics and the Cavaliers entered Monday with two games left in the regular season.