          LeBron James, Kyrie Irving ruled out for tonight's Cavs-Heat tilt

          3:57 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MIAMI -- LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have been ruled out of Monday night's game at Miami with injuries.

          Irving has a problem with his surgically repaired left knee, which the Cleveland Cavaliers are calling tendinitis. The team also says James has a right calf strain.

          The Cavaliers will also be without Tristan Thompson (thumb) and are listing Kevin Love as questionable with an illness.

          Cleveland blew a 26-point lead in a loss to Atlanta on Sunday. The Cavaliers are battling with Boston for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, which start this weekend.

          Both the Celtics and the Cavaliers entered Monday with two games left in the regular season.

