Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn't win back-to-back titles last season, but he's a repeat winner in the merchandising game.

For the second straight year, Curry has the NBA's best-selling jersey, according the NBAStore.com.

LeBron James moves from third to second this season after Kobe Bryant's retirement.

Stephen Curry's No. 30 is the top-selling jersey in the league. AP Photo/Darren Abate

Curry's new teammate, Kevin Durant, checks in at No. 3, followed by Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.

Not surprisingly, the Warriors are the top selling team, followed by the Cavs, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Top-10 selling jerseys:

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

5. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

6. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

8. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

10. James Harden, Houston Rockets

Top-10 teams in merchandise:

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Chicago Bulls

4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. New York Knicks

6. San Antonio Spurs

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Boston Celtics

9. Philadelphia 76ers

10. Toronto Raptors