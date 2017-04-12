With one game remaining, the Brooklyn Nets have announced they're going to sit six of their players for Wednesday's finale against the Chicago Bulls.

The Nets announced Trevor Booker, Jeremy Lin and Brook Lopez will all sit out due to rest, while injuries will sideline Quincy Acy (ankle), Joe Harris (shoulder) and Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring).

Brooklyn's decision should come as good news for Chicago, as the Bulls enter the regular season's final night in a three-way fight with Indiana and Miami for the East's final two spots.

The path to the playoffs is simple for the Bulls -- if they win, they're in. The Pacers will also head to the postseason with a win of their own at home against the Atlanta Hawks, who locked up fifth place with a Tuesday night win. Should either the Bulls or Pacers lose, Miami can lock up a playoff spot with a Wednesday win over the Washington Wizards.

In a tweet sent before the Nets had publicly announced their lineup intentions for Wednesday, Heat owner Micky Arison said he hopes his squad is focused on closing out the regular season with a victory.

#HEATNation forget what other teams are doing...Let's make tomorrow night amazing. Win & 30 & 11 for the second half. So proud of this team! — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 11, 2017

The NBA playoffs begin Saturday afternoon.