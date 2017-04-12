ESPN Forecast: Experts' picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year and more

Scoop Jackson says comparing Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James this season stacks up with any previous MVP debate. (1:14)

Who will win each NBA award this season? And who should win?

We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts for their votes -- both their preferences and their predictions.

To determine the order, we used the NBA's point system for first-, second- and third-place votes. We've also included the number of first-place votes each player (or coach) received.

Forecast: Rookie of the Year race too close to call

Also receiving votes: Jaylen Brown, Willy Hernangomez, Buddy Hield, Brandon Ingram, Rodney McGruder and Jamal Murray.

Forecast: D'Antoni will win Coach of the Year

Coach of the Year: Who should win? Coach Team 1ST-PLACE (%) 1. Mike D'Antoni Rockets 52% 2. Erik Spoelstra Heat 18% 3. Brad Stevens Celtics 10%

Also receiving votes (first-place votes): Gregg Popovich (8), Scott Brooks (1), Quin Snyder (1), Steve Kerr (1) and Jason Kidd.

Forecast: Gordon for Sixth Man of the Year

Also receiving votes (first-place votes): Jamal Crawford (2), Zach Randolph (2), Patty Mills (1), Enes Kanter (1), Greg Monroe (1) and James Johnson (1).

Forecast: The Greek Freak is most improved

Also receiving votes (first-place votes): Bradley Beal (2), Rudy Gobert (1), James Johnson (1), Kawhi Leonard (1), Otto Porter (1), Isaiah Thomas (1), Russell Westbrook (1), Harrison Barnes, Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Clint Capela, Seth Curry, JaMychal Green, Gordon Hayward, CJ McCollum and Kemba Walker.

Forecast: Draymond breaks through for DPOY

Also receiving votes: Tony Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Robert Covington, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap, Andre Roberson, Russell Westbrook and Hassan Whiteside.

Forecast: Westbrook will win MVP

Also receiving votes: LeBron James (3), Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Isaiah Thomas.