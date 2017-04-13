In a pregame ceremony, Oscar Robertson shows plenty of love to Russell Westbrook for his record-breaking triple-double talents. (0:53)

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Before tipoff against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, the Thunder held a brief ceremony at midcourt recognizing Russell Westbrook and his historic 2016-17 season.

Joining the ceremony was Oscar Robertson, the all-time great whose single-season record for triple-doubles Westbrook broke on Sunday.

"When Russell was on this journey, I just felt I had to be here," Robertson said. "What he's done is historic in nature ... You people should really be proud of him."

Russell Westbrook was presented a trophy from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame commemorating his triple-double record. Oscar Robertson, left, was on hand to fete the Thunder guard. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Robertson ended his brief speech by saying, "I just have one more thing to say: M-V-P."

Robertson said earlier in the season he was rooting for Westbrook to break his triple-double mark, and he wrote a piece for The Undefeated congratulating Westbrook for the accomplishment earlier this week.

Westbrook is the first player since Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook broke Robertson's mark of 41 triple-doubles in a season on Sunday in Denver, capping it with a game-winning buzzer-beater to eliminate the Nuggets from playoff contention.

With his teammates standing around him, along with Thunder owner Clay Bennett and general manager Sam Presti, Westbrook took the microphone and thanked Robertson for attending Wednesday night's ceremony. He also thanked his teammates, coaching staff and fans.

Westbrook also was presented a trophy from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame commemorating his triple-double achievement.

Before the game, Westbrook and Robertson spoke and took pictures, with the star guard's family present.

"It was a different era and time and things, but what you're doing, I think, is historic," Robertson told Westbrook. "People see it, they love it ... I think it's great for basketball, and great for you and your family."

The Thunder rolled a video highlighting all-time historic sports moments, including Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hit streak, Serena Williams' Grand Slam titles and Emmitt Smith's career NFL rushing record.

The original plan for the ceremony included having other history-making athletes, such as Cal Ripken Jr. and Smith, attend. Westbrook, though, nixed that idea, wanting the focus to be as much on Robertson and his accomplishments as a Hall of Famer as himself.

Westbrook is averaging 31.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists in 80 games this season.