The Orlando Magic have fired general manager Rob Hennigan after a five-season tenure without a playoff appearance, team CEO Alex Martins announced Thursday.

The Magic also dismissed assistant general manager Scott Perry. They have made assistant general manager Matt Lloyd their interim GM, and he will be considered for the permanent job.

Hennigan was under contract through next season.

"We appreciate Rob's efforts to rebuild the team, but feel we have not made any discernible improvement over the last few years specifically," Martins said in a statement. "It's time for different leadership in basketball operations. We certainly wish Rob and his family well."

Rob Hennigan is out as Magic general manager after failing to make the playoffs in any of his five seasons in charge.

The Magic had expected to make their first playoff appearance since 2011-12 after hiring former Indiana Pacers coach Frank Vogel to replace Scott Skiles and trading for Serge Ibaka on draft day last June.

Hennigan, the league's youngest GM at age 35, wound up trading Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors just eight months after surrendering Victor Oladipo, No. 11 overall pick Domantas Sabonis and another future first-round pick to acquire him from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Magic were 29-53 in 2016-17 and finished last in the Southeast Division in each of Hennigan's five seasons.

"It was a very tough year, and we didn't deliver," said center Nikola Vucevic. "We didn't meet the expectations that we had, and it shows."

Hennigan was hired at age 30 by Orlando in July 2012 after front-office stints with San Antonio and Oklahoma City. He traded a disgruntled Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers within his first month on the job but wasn't able to steer the Magic to a position higher than last season's 11th in the East.

