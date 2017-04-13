Of course Damian Lillard thinks the Portland Trail Blazers can beat the Golden State Warriors. Why play if you don't?

So when Lillard was asked whether the eighth-seeded Blazers could beat the best team in the NBA in six games or seven, he went with the optimistic answer.

"Blazers in six," he told CSN Northwest on Wednesday night.

Damian Lillard thinks the Blazers can upset the Warriors. Sam Forencich/NBAE/Getty Images

Portland finished the season at 41-41, while Golden State rolled to a 67-15 mark. Five No. 1 seeds have been upset in the first round in NBA playoff history. The Warriors only have to look to themselves to know they need to be careful. In 2007, a 42-40 Warriors team, coached by former Dallas coach Don Nelson, upset the top-seeded Mavericks, who had a 67-15 mark.

If the Blazers beat the Warriors in any games this series, it will be a first for the season. Portland went 0-4 against Golden State this season, losing by an average of 19.5 points. The teams haven't met since the end of January, however, which was the closest game -- a two-point Warriors win.

"We're not going into the playoffs saying, 'Hey we made it, let's bow out gracefully and be happy with what we did,'" Lillard told reporters on Tuesday. "We're going in there to take a swing. We're coming in there to try and shock the world."