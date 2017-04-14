ESPN Forecast: Predicting winners for first round of NBA playoffs

Tom Haberstroh goes inside the numbers to reveal why it will be very difficult for Cleveland to repeat as NBA champions. (1:15)

Who will advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs? We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts.

Here are the results, displaying each team's chances to win the series, along with predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.

ESPN Forecast: Celtics get past Bulls

BOS (%) CHI (%) BPI 72 28 FiveThirtyEight 70 30 Fan panel 77 23

ESPN Forecast: Cavs advance toward title defense

CLE (%) IND (%) BPI 80 20 FiveThirtyEight 59 41 Fan panel 90 10

ESPN Forecast: Raptors handle Bucks

TOR (%) MIL (%) BPI 83 17 FiveThirtyEight 78 22 Fan panel 75 25

ESPN Forecast: Wizards eliminate Hawks

WAS (%) ATL (%) BPI 67 33 FiveThirtyEight 79 21 Fan panel 75 25

ESPN Forecast: Warriors extinguish Blazers

GS (%) POR (%) BPI 99 1 FiveThirtyEight 94 6 Fan panel 97 3

ESPN Forecast: Spurs beat Grizzlies again

SA (%) MEM (%) BPI 90 10 FiveThirtyEight 90 10 Fan panel 90 10

ESPN Forecast: Rockets take out OKC

HOU (%) OKC (%) BPI 80 20 FiveThirtyEight 70 30 Fan panel 70 30

ESPN Forecast: Clips edge Jazz

LAC (%) UTAH (%) BPI 59 41 FiveThirtyEight 48 52 Fan panel 55 45

ESPN Forecast and the fan panel predictions were conducted in coordination with Microsoft Research.