The playoffs are here, and Cleveland has its share of detractors. But LeBron James has shown the competitive fire to silence doubters before. (0:19)

With LeBron James about to play his 200th career playoff game Saturday against the Indiana Pacers (ABC, 3 p.m. ET), he will hit a milestone in what has been a prolific postseason career. Here's a look at some of his most memorable playoff games:

No. 1: April 22, 2006. It took LeBron James three seasons to finally make the playoffs but, when he arrived, he announced his presence with authority with a near flawless triple-double of 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in an 11-point win over the Washington Wizards.

Editor's Picks Stage is set for LeBron to set records, continue success in postseason LeBron James could potentially reach multiple milestones in the playoffs, and continue his first-round dominance in the process.

No. 27: May 31, 2007. Still one of the finest performances of James' career, he carried the Cavs to a Game 5 victory in Detroit that paved the way for his first NBA Finals appearance. He scored 29 of the team's last 30 points, including the game-winner in overtime, to finish a 48-point night before needing an IV after the game.

No. 46: May 18, 2008. One of the most epic duels of his career and one of the most bitter defeats. He scored 45 points with Paul Pierce scoring 41. But the Celtics squeezed out a five-point Game 7 victory on their way to winning a title.

No. 56: May 22, 2009. Perhaps the most iconic shot of James' career took place in this game. Down two points with less than two seconds remaining, James hit a high-arcing 3-pointer that went through after the buzzer sounded to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. They were the last of his 35 points.

LeBron James' swat of Andre Iguodala was a punctuating highlight of his 199th playoff game. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

No. 66: May 11, 2010. James' last home game in his first tenure in Cleveland was perhaps his most disappointing. Then top-seeded Cavs were crushed by the Celtics by 32 points. Hampered by an elbow injury, James was miserable in as he shot just 3-of-14 in a low-energy effort that led some to accuse him of quitting on his team.

No. 90: June 7, 2011. James has scored in double figures in 790 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak in history. Key is regular season. His playoff streak is a shorter 110 games because of this performance, likely the worst game of his career. He scored just eight points and the Miami Heat lost Game 4 of the Finals to the Mavericks.

No. 109: June 7, 2012. A year to the date later of his lowest moment, he had perhaps the transitional game of his career with his most clutch performance. Down 3-2 and in Boston, James' was dominant from the start with a steely glare that chilled the crowd. He scored 45 points with 15 rebounds. The Heat won five of their next six and James got his first ring.

No. 138: June 20, 2013. Saved by a Ray Allen 3-pointer two nights earlier, James delivered a command performance in his first Game 7 of the NBA with 37 points to clinch his second title and second Finals MVP. The climax was a jumper in the final minute at the end of the shot clock that is among the most clutch makes of his career.

No. 146: May 12, 2014. The Nets assembled a $197 million payroll, including luxury taxes to try to beat LeBron and Heat. On this night in Brooklyn, James killed the investment with the highest-scoring playoff game of his career with 49 points on 16-of-24 shooting in Game 4 to lead the Heat to a six-point win and a 3-1 series lead.

No. 166. May 10, 2015. "I scratched it" is how James described his desire to change David Blatt's last-second play call in a vital moment. Blatt wanted James to inbound but James wanted the shot and he got it, nailed a long jumper in front of the Bulls' bench at the buzzer to win Game 4 and even the series. He finished with 25 points and the Cavs won the next three games to win the series.

No. 199. June 19, 2016. After scoring 41 points in Game 5 and 41 again in Game 6, James finished off the greatest Finals comeback in NBA history with a triple- double of 27 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7. He also had perhaps the signature play of his career, a block on Andre Iguodala that helped seal the win.