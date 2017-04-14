Phil Jackson indicated that the New York Knicks will continue to explore trade options for Carmelo Anthony, saying that the All-Star forward "would be better off somewhere else."

Jackson addressed reporters Friday, two days after the Knicks completed their fourth consecutive losing season. New York went 31-51, falling well short of preseason expectations bolstered by the team's offseason additions of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah.

"We've not been able to win with (Anthony) on the court at this time," Jackson said. "I think the direction with our team is that he's a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship."

Anthony, 32, was the subject of rampant trade speculation throughout the season, prompting the 10-time All-Star to personally tell Jackson at one point that he wanted to remain with the Knicks and would not waive his no-trade clause.