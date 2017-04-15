Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit meetings with New York Knicks management due to frustration over what he perceives as the dysfunction and drama surrounding the organization, team sources told ESPN.com.
Under team president Phil Jackson, the Knicks have struggled in Porzingis' two seasons in New York, losing a combined 101 games.
Porzingis, according to team sources, is frustrated with the Knicks' lack of direction. The team missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
Porzingis was drafted fourth overall out of Latvia by the Knicks in the 2015 NBA draft. He averaged 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.