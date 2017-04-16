During the first minute of the game, Rudy Gobert's knee collides with the knee of Luc Mbah a Moute. Gobert stays on the court for a few moments before heading to the locker room. (0:50)

LOS ANGELES -- Utah center Rudy Gobert suffered a left knee sprain on the first possession of Saturday's Game 1 between the Jazz and LA Clippers and will not return.

Gobert, the defensive anchor of Utah's third-ranked defense, collapsed to the ground less than 20 seconds after winning the Jazz possession at center court for the opening jump. He appeared to make contact with Luc Mbah a Moute as the Clippers forward was navigating around Gobert's screen.

Forward Derrick Favors entered the game for Gobert, who was helped by teammates to the bench.

Gobert led the NBA in blocked shots and real defensive plus-minus this season for a Jazz team beset by injuries. Starting guards George Hill and Rodney Hood missed significant time, as well as Favors.

The Jazz and Clippers are locked in a first-round series after finishing with identical 51-31 records this season. By virtue of winning the season series, Los Angeles is hosting Game 1 on Saturday at Staples Center and Game 2 on Tuesday.

The matchup between Gobert and Clippers center DeAndre Jordan was expected to be a key to the best-of-7 series.

