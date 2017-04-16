Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who suffered a hyperextension and bone bruise to his left knee on the first possession of the Utah's 97-95 Game 1 victory Saturday over the LA Clippers, hopes to be able to return during the first-round series.

"Trying to get better every day," Gobert told ESPN via text message Sunday.

Rudy Gobert says he hopes to return from his knee injury during the Jazz's first-round series against the Clippers. Harry How/Getty Images

An MRI on Saturday night showed no ligament damage, meaning the Defensive Player of the Year candidate avoided serious injury, but his status for the rest of the series remains in question. Jazz coach Quin Snyder was vague Sunday when asked about Gobert's timetable to return.

"I don't think we're ready to say today, tomorrow, a week, two weeks," Snyder told reporters at the Jazz's practice in Los Angeles. "I think it's literally that wide open."