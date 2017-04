CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith left Game 2 of the Cavs' first-round series against the Indiana Pacers at halftime Monday with a left hamstring injury and will not return, according to the team.

Iman Shumpert, who did not play in the Cavs' 109-108 Game 1 win, started the second half in Smith's place.

Smith finished with three points on 1-for-3 shooting and one turnover in 19 minutes.