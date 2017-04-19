        <
        >

          NBA fines Celtics' Marcus Smart $25K for obscene gesture

          play
          Smart shows off frustration by flipping off home crowd (0:17)

          After missing a shot, Marcus Smart gives the Boston crowd the middle finger as the Celtics fall into a 2-0 series deficit to the Bulls. (0:17)

          4:43 PM ET
          • Chris ForsbergESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Celtics since 2007
            • Emmy award-winning videographer
            • Joined ESPNBoston.com in 2009
            Follow on Twitter

          BOSTON -- Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a fan during Tuesday's Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the league announced Wednesday.

          Earlier Wednesday, Celtics coach Brad Stevens called Smart's actions "unacceptable."

          After missing a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, Smart appeared to gesture toward a fan courtside at TD Garden. Soon after, as he retreated on defense, Smart seemed to motion for the fan to sit down.

          The top-seeded Celtics displayed obvious signs of frustrations while enduring a 111-97 loss that put them in an 0-2 hole as the first-round series shifts to Chicago for the next two games.

          "Obviously, I've been told of the gesture," Stevens said Wednesday during a conference call. "I saw a brief video clip of it but, from my clip, from the angle that I saw, I couldn't tell. But obviously if he made a gesture, it's unacceptable, and that will be handled by the league."

          Smart finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting over 27 minutes. The Bulls were up 14 with 6:11 remaining when Smart missed the 3-pointer before the incident.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.