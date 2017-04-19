After missing a shot, Marcus Smart gives the Boston crowd the middle finger as the Celtics fall into a 2-0 series deficit to the Bulls. (0:17)

BOSTON -- Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fined $25,000 for making an obscene gesture toward a fan during Tuesday's Game 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the league announced Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Celtics coach Brad Stevens called Smart's actions "unacceptable."

After missing a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, Smart appeared to gesture toward a fan courtside at TD Garden. Soon after, as he retreated on defense, Smart seemed to motion for the fan to sit down.

The top-seeded Celtics displayed obvious signs of frustrations while enduring a 111-97 loss that put them in an 0-2 hole as the first-round series shifts to Chicago for the next two games.

"Obviously, I've been told of the gesture," Stevens said Wednesday during a conference call. "I saw a brief video clip of it but, from my clip, from the angle that I saw, I couldn't tell. But obviously if he made a gesture, it's unacceptable, and that will be handled by the league."

Smart finished with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting over 27 minutes. The Bulls were up 14 with 6:11 remaining when Smart missed the 3-pointer before the incident.