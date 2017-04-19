The Golden State Warriors officially list Kevin Durant as questionable for tonight's Game 2 at home against Portland, but league sources tell ESPN that the Warriors are weighing whether to hold Durant out of the game as a precaution after he suffered a strained left calf in the second half of the Warriors' Game 1 victory.

The team announced at its morning shootaround Wednesday that Durant -- although he didn't participate in the session or practice Monday -- remains questionable for the 10:30 p.m. ET game against the Trail Blazers.

A final decision on Durant's status isn't expected until closer to tipoff, but sources say that the Warriors might hold Durant out to give him five full days off before Game 3 on Saturday in Portland.

Durant previously missed 19 games with a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left leg.

In addition to Durant, Golden State guard Shaun Livingston (finger) and forward Matt Barnes (ankle sprain) are listed as questionable.

The Blazers will be without center Jusuf Nurkic, who is recovering from a right leg fracture.