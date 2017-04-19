The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Kevin Durant for Wednesday night's Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round of the NBA playoffs.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed the decision in his pregame news conference, saying Durant is day-to-day moving forward.

The star forward suffered a strained left calf in the second half of the Warriors' Game 1 victory on Sunday. He did not participate in a Tuesday practice and wasn't seen at the team's morning shootaround on Wednesday.

"It's not worth it. It's twinged," Kerr said. "Throw him out there and he pulls it and he's out for a few weeks, you feel like an idiot. So we're going to err on the side of caution, sit him out and hopefully another few days of rest will get him right."

With Durant sitting, it will give him five full days off before Game 3 on Saturday in Portland.

Durant, who went 12-for-20 from the floor for 32 points with 11 rebounds on Sunday, missed 19 games with a strained MCL and a bone bruise in his left leg before returning to play the final three games of the regular season.

"I can tell you, I've seen these injuries before. You don't want the next step. You pull a calf, that's a pretty serious deal," Kerr said. "He's bummed out, he wants to play for sure, but he knows that we've got to do the wise thing, we've got to do the smart thing long term. It just doesn't make sense. He understands that."

In addition to Durant, Golden State guard Shaun Livingston (finger) and forward Matt Barnes (ankle sprain) were ruled out for Game 2.

The Blazers, meanwhile, were without center Jusuf Nurkic, who is recovering from a right leg fracture.

"We're pretty thin," Kerr said, hopeful of having a healthy lineup by Saturday's Game 3. "Obviously we've still got lots of good players. We're lucky. We've got a lot of talent and we've won plenty of games in the last couple years with guys down and that's the plan tonight. Look, Nurkic is out. This is the NBA. Injuries happen and things happen. You just have to play with whatever you've got just like Portland is doing now without their starting center."

Information from ESPN's Chris Haynes and The Associated Press was used in this report.